Hong Kong airport could resume operations Tuesday; remaining Monday flights cancelled after protesters swarm hall

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – The Hong Kong airport authorities said flights could resume early Tuesday (Aug 13) depending on operations, after all remaining flights on Monday were cancelled as protesters swarmed the main terminal building for a fourth day.

It was the biggest disruption yet to the city’s economy since demonstrations began in early June.

"Depending on the recovery of airport operations, the Airport Authority and airlines will start reassigning flights from 6am, and flights taking off and landing will be affected," the Airport Authority said in a statement.

It called on passengers to check for the latest flight status through their website and through their airlines, and also to make sure flights were confirmed before heading for the airport.

Earlier Monday, all flights leaving Hong Kong after 3.30pm were cancelled after some 5,000 protesters flooded the building, one of Asia's busiest air hubs.

Among the flights affected on Monday are six from Singapore's Changi Airport to Hong Kong - three by Cathay Pacific, two by Singapore Airlines and one by Scoot - said Changi Airport Group.

"Singapore residents have been advised to return home or not to leave for the airport given the current situation," said spokesman Ivan Tan. "Those who had checked in have been allowed to collect their baggage."

Non-Singapore residents have been advised to check with their airline regarding options available to them which may include alternate flights to their final destination for those who were going to transit in Hong Kong, he added.

Related Story First signs of terrorism emerging in Hong Kong protests: Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office

Related Story Protesters and police engage in cat-and-mouse encounters in Hong Kong

There are 20 departures and 20 arrivals between Singapore and Hong Kong scheduled for Tuesday.

During a government press conference, Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan noted that the airport has never been closed in this way, except during typhoons or when there had been runway accidents.

"The action today is obviously an action to disrupt airport operation," Mr Chan said. "It's one of the safest and most effective airports but this incident has harmed the reputation of (Hong Kong's) airport. I want to remind those protesters there now to leave peacefully so the airport may restore operations as soon as possible."

China stepped up its rhetoric on Monday, saying protesters have committed serious crimes and showed signs of “terrorism.” Hong Kong has come to a “critical juncture” and all people who care about its future should say no to violence, Yang Guang, a spokesman for its Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, told reporters on Monday.

The protests, sparked in June by a Bill easing extraditions to the mainland, have evolved into the biggest challenge to Chinese control since Britain relinquished its former colony in 1997.

The social unrest has hurt the economy and impacted daily life in one of the world’s most densely crowded cities, raising concern that Beijing will use force to restore order.

The authorities had deployed more aggressive tactics during the weekend protests, with riot police videotaped beating demonstrators in subway stations and officers going undercover to infiltrate the group and make arrests.

The violent scenes emerged as protesters used flash mobs across the city, surrounding police stations, disrupting traffic, and hurling projectiles including bricks and petrol bombs. One officer was taken to the hospital after suffering burns in the upmarket shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui. Mob violence broke out elsewhere.

Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets at various locations – including inside a metro station for the first time.

Dramatic videos showed riot police firing weapons at close range and beating some protesters, many of whom wore yellow hard hats and gas masks. Some 13 protesters were injured, including two in serious condition, RTHK reported, citing hospital authorities.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon that ran over two hours, senior officers admitted that undercover officers have been used to deal with "violent protesters", akin to those that are used in drug busts.

"Protesters' actions and what they’re calling for, they are two completely different things... The violence has been escalating, we need to respond with equal force," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Tang Ping-keung.

Senior officers said they are looking into the incident where a young female protester allegedly lost her eye after getting hit by a beanbag round fired by police to disperse the crowd.

"We've reviewed media footage, we made inquiries with our officers... as well as pictures and video footage on diff social media. At this stage, we do not have evidence to suggest how the injury was caused," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) Mak Chin-ho, adding that the Organised Crimes and Triad Bureau (OCTB) is handling the case.

Officers also denied that they are facing a "terror incident", given that the definition according to the law has not been met and in spite of what Beijing alleged earlier.

"We're still dealing with violent protesters," said Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-hai of the OCTB.

Cathay Pacific has come under fire after some of its employees joined the demonstrations. A Chinese state-run company told employees not to fly Cathay Pacific on business or personal trips, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has refused to yield to a series of demands, including that she withdraw the Bill and step down from her position. The authorities in Beijing remain supportive of her government, which has warned of an economic crisis if the demonstrations drag on.

Related Story Hong Kong protests: Police fire tear gas in at least five areas to disperse demonstrators

Related Story What you need to know about the extradition Bill protests in Hong Kong

The protesters are resorting to flash mobs and violence as their numbers diminish, according to Steve Vickers, chief executive officer of risk consultancy Steve Vickers and Associates and a former head of the Royal Hong Kong Police Criminal Intelligence Bureau.

“The government’s policy of sitting on their hands and hiding behind the police is actually working,” Vickers told Bloomberg Television on Monday.

“The numbers are declining, the level of violence is increasing. As violence increases, the more middle class people and ordinary people of Hong Kong will turn against this movement.”

China in recent weeks has toughened its stance towards the movement and doubled down on its support for the police. The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, its top agency overseeing the former British colony’s affairs, has held unprecedented briefings condemning violent protesters and called on the people of Hong Kong to oppose them.

An overseas edition of the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily said last month that police should take stern action to restore order.

Hong Kong called former deputy police commissioner Lau Yip-shing out of retirement last week to handle major upcoming public events, including celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in October.

Lau had overseen the government’s crackdown on protesters during the 2014 pro-democracy Occupy movement.

The authorities had denied permits over the weekend for protests all over the city except in Victoria Park, but demonstrators took to the streets anyway.

Police made more arrests on Sunday after detaining 16 people on Saturday, with local media reporting that officers may be dressing as protesters and infiltrating their ranks to help with detentions.

China’s civil aviation authority had earlier told Cathay Pacific to ban all employees who supported or joined the recent protests from flying to the mainland, one of the strongest signs yet that Beijing is losing its patience with the demonstrations.

Cathay suspended a pilot from flying who had been detained while participating in a protest, the airline said in a statement. It also fired two workers for “misconduct”. They allegedly leaked information about the travel arrangements of a Hong Kong police soccer team, the South China Morning Post reported.

“As always our actions and responsibilities are focused on the safety and security of our operations,” the airline said.

This weekend’s protests come days after citywide strikes that disrupted the financial hub’s morning rush hour, leaving traffic jammed, subway lines suspended and dozens of flights canceled. Those demonstrations also ended in tear gas and dispersal operations.

“It’s affected business tremendously – all businesses basically,” Allan Zeman, chairman of Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong Group, which operates restaurants and bars in the city, told Bloomberg Television.

“We have to stop the violence. That’s the most important thing. Then we can talk.”

With additional input from The Straits Times