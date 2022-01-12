HK to add to list of crimes under national security law: Carrie Lam

The new crimes would be in addition to the four already listed under the national security law passed by Beijing in June 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong Correspondent
Updated
Published
14 min ago
HONG KONG - The list of crimes will be expanded when the city enacts its own national security law, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told legislators meeting in parliament for the first time on Wednesday (Jan 12)  after being elected under a so-called "patriots only" rule.

Mrs Lam did not elaborate when she said that her government would come up with legislation that met the needs of Article 23 under the Basic Law, or the city's mini constitution. Under Article 23, Hong Kong is to enact its own national security law.

