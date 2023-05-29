HK needs mindset change towards talent, says city’s first minister born and bred in mainland China

SINGAPORE - A quarter-century after Hong Kong’s return to Beijing’s rule, it is past due time for Hong Kongers to change their mindset towards talented mainlanders and foreign professionals from diverse backgrounds living and working in the city, says the financial hub’s first minister to have been born and bred in mainland China.

“History has shown that when Hong Kong was very open in culture, the city experienced good development,” Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, told The Straits Times in an interview. “As part of an international city, Hong Kongers should become more accepting of multiple cultures.”

Prof Sun, 56, was responding to questions about Hong Kongers’ reception to his status as the first “gang piao” among the city’s top officials, and whether they would be prepared to accept more ministers like himself.

Gang piao – a term in Mandarin that directly translates to “Hong Kong drifter” – refers to educated mainland Chinese individuals who live and work in Hong Kong.

Beijing-born Prof Sun took office on July 1, 2022, after more than 20 years as an academic at the City University of Hong Kong. He was educated at Beijing’s Tsinghua University, obtained his doctorate at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and was a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Toronto in Canada before settling down in Hong Kong in 2000.

With his expertise in robotics and biomedical engineering, Prof Sun set up a start-up in Hong Kong in 2003 to facilitate knowledge transfer in the robotic manipulation of biological cells.

He spoke to ST last Wednesday while on a visit to Singapore to promote information technology exchange and collaboration between the two cities.

“Hong Kong needs to change,” Prof Sun said. “Among Hong Kong’s government officials, I am the one with a major research and strong mainland background. After 25 years (since the handover), people should have come to accept this… The more important matter is whether people are professional and capable enough to do a good job and contribute to the city.”

Fielding the interview in English from his suite at the Fullerton Hotel, Prof Sun appeared relaxed, smiling as he recounted how he had only a couple of weeks to make his move from academia to government after he accepted Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s invitation to join his Cabinet.

Prof Sun, who is married and whose family is based in Hong Kong, admitted with a laugh that he is still trying to improve his Cantonese proficiency, although he said he had made significant progress over the past year trying to interact more in the local language.

He pointed out, however, that “Mandarin is also one of Hong Kong’s official languages”, and that he saw the use of Mandarin, or Putonghua, as “just a matter of habit and acceptance” as more of the city’s young people became better educated and more conversant in the language.

While the Hong Kong government recognises Chinese and English as its official languages, it does not specify the variety of “Chinese” to be used. The proliferation of Mandarin speakers across the city has been a source of angst and simmering resentment among locals, who perceive it as a threat to Cantonese.

The city’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific this month came under fire after its cabin crew on a flight from Chengdu was accused of making disparaging remarks in English and Cantonese about the mainland Chinese passengers’ inability to speak proper English.