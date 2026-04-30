Growing US-South Korea tensions spill over into intelligence, business fronts

US President Donald Trump (left) with South Korea President Lee Jae Myung at the special dinner at APEC 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Oct 29, 2025.

SEOUL – Tensions between Seoul and Washington that began with disagreements over defence and trade have now evolved into broader unease, with disagreements over intelligence-sharing on North Korea and commercial regulation exposing deeper strains.

South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said during a press briefing on April 23 that security discussions with Washington had stalled following a series of disputes, including backlash over Unification Minister Chung Dong-young’s March 6 public revelation of a previously undisclosed North Korean uranium enrichment site.

Washington, viewing the disclosure as a leak of shared intelligence, notified Seoul in early April that it would scale back intelligence-sharing on North Korea.

Mr Wi also disclosed that Washington had threatened to halt security talks after objecting to what it viewed as discriminatory treatment of leading e-commerce retailer Coupang amid an investigation into a major data breach in November 2025.

US lawmakers have accused South Korea of taking a heavy-handed approach towards Coupang, a US-listed firm that operates mainly in South Korea, while similar data breaches by South Korea’s domestic companies have not faced the same level of scrutiny.

“We view the linking of these two matters as inappropriate, so we have informed the US that the Coupang issue needs to be dealt with in accordance with the laws, and that security negotiations should be conducted separately,” said Mr Wi.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young expressed regret over US allegations that remarks about a North Korean uranium enrichment site constituted an information leak. PHOTO: EPA

Stopping short of describing the alliance being in crisis mode, Mr Wi likened the partnership to a garden “which must be well-maintained”.

The stalled security talks include discussions on South Korea’s plans to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as well as uranium enrichment and reprocessing capabilities, which the US had promised to support following US President Donald Trump and South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung’s summit in late October 2025 on the sides of the Apec Summit meetings in the city of Gyeongju.

These developments are the latest flashpoint in a series of speed bumps that have unsettled the alliance since Mr Trump’s return to office in January 2025.

Mr Trump first revived longstanding complaints that Seoul was underpaying for the US military presence on the Korean peninsula.

Tensions later escalated over a September 2025 immigration raid on a Hyundai-linked factory in the US state of Georgia that resulted in the detention of hundreds of South Korean workers, followed by repeated trade disputes and then Mr Trump’s singling out of Seoul in early April over “not helping” with his Iran campaign.

While other US allies are similarly grappling with the uncertainties of the new US administration, analysts say South Korea faces a more complicated predicament given its longstanding beneficiary status in its relationship with the United States.

The mutual defence treaty, signed in 1953 after the Korean war armistice, has been the bedrock of South Korea’s security and its post-war economic transformation.

Non-resident fellow Troy Stangarone from the Carnegie Mellon Institute for Strategy and Technology in Pennsylvania told The Straits Times that unlike other US allies who are simply protecting the status quo in their alliances, South Korea has to protect gains made under the current administration like the green light to South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine project.

“That gives the Trump administration additional leverage over Korea that it doesn’t have over other US allies,” he said.

Amid the diplomatic friction, Mr Lee said during a Cabinet meeting on April 28 that wisdom was needed to “build healthy, future-oriented relations with traditional allies, while resolving pending issues based on mutual respect, common sense and principles”.

Mr Lee also earlier defended Mr Chung, the unification minister, arguing that the existence of a nuclear facility in the North Korean city of Kusong, alongside the better-known sites at Yongbyon and Kangson, had been previously reported and Mr Chung’s remarks did not constitute an intelligence leak.

Kusong has been suspected of housing a North Korean nuclear facility since the 2010s and was the site of two short-range missile launches in May 2019.

At the same April 28 cabinet meeting, Mr Lee stressed that South Korea must be capable of defending itself and that its national security cannot be left to others. His government is pushing to transfer Wartime Operational Control (OPCON) from Washington to Seoul by 2028, before his five-year presidential term expires in 2030.

Under the framework of the mutual defence treaty, a US general commands the combined US-South Korean forces (USFK), including 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea, in the event of war with North Korea.

In 2014, Washington and Seoul agreed to pursue the transfer of wartime operational control under a conditions-based framework, tied to South Korea’s ability to lead combined forces, its missile strike and air defence capabilities, and a regional security environment deemed conducive to such a handover.

Such a transfer of command to a South Korean general is seen by Seoul as a significant step towards greater military autonomy.

But in what is seen as a divergence in views, USFK Commander Xavier Brunson warned during a Senate hearing in Washington on April 21 that “political expediency should not precede conditions” in the OPCON transfer process.

Saying that there was “still more work to be done”, General Brunson said current plans are on track for the transfer to be done in the second quarter of 2029 , slightly later than what the Lee administration is pushing for.

Coupang in the crosshairs

Amid the security-related disagreements, there is also growing discontent in Seoul over perceived US interference in domestic affairs when it comes to commercial disputes.

Coupang, which operates mainly in South Korea but has since expanded to Japan and Taiwan, is headquartered in the US and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its founder, Mr Kim Bom-suk, holds US citizenship.

While Mr Kim had apologised for the data breach that compromised 33.7 million users’ information in November 2025, he has so far declined to return to South Korea to cooperate with investigations.

Mr Kim Bom-suk, founder and chief executive officer of Coupang, speaking during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills in 2019. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Citing diplomatic sources, South Korean newspaper Hankyoreh reported on April 23 that Washington had stated that it would not proceed with high-level consultations on diplomatic and security matters with Seoul without assurances of Mr Kim’s immunity from a travel ban, arrest or detention.

More than 50 US Republican lawmakers also sent an open letter to South Korea’s envoy to Washington on April 21, protesting against discrimination towards US companies, including Coupang.

On a radio show aired on April 24, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik blasted the letter as “meddling into South Korean legal affairs” and a disrespect for South Korean laws.

Local media reports said Coupang has spent more than US$1 million (S$1.28 million) on lobbying efforts in the US in 2026, engaging the White House, US trade and commerce agencies, and lawmakers in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Mr Stangarone said: “The US has an interest in ensuring that Coupang is treated fairly, but what we are seeing here is not a move driven by national interest, but more of the Trump administration placing corporate interest above the US national interest.”

In a separate event, the US embassy in Seoul was reported to have sent a letter around April 20 to South Korea’s national police chief, requesting for the lifting of a travel ban on K-pop label Hybe’s chairman Bang Si-hyuk.

Mr Bang, who is widely credited for turning boyband BTS into a global phenomenon, is currently under investigation for alleged improper gains from the label’s initial public offering on South Korea’s stock exchange in October 2020.

The letter reportedly sought for Mr Bang’s travel to the US for the July 4 celebrations and to support BTS’ concert tour in the US.

Mr Bang Si-hyuk is currently under investigation for alleged improper gains from the label’s initial public offering on South Korea’s stock exchange in October 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS

Hybe has since said that they did not seek US help to lift the travel ban while the US embassy in Seoul declined comment.

Dr James Kim, director of the Korea Program at the Stimson Center in Washington, told ST that the issues surrounding Coupang and Hybe touched on priorities the current US administration considers important, including free-market principles, non-tariff regulatory barriers and the political sensitivities surrounding the treatment of global companies.

Acknowledging that the two incidents show how the current US administration no longer follows “any traditions or norms when it comes to how business is conducted”, Dr Kim said that “the reality is that we have passed an inflection point, and change is accelerating”.

He added that these are new realities that countries dealing with the US can either accept and adapt, or continue to hold on to the past.

“The US has already announced its strategic priorities and the real question is whether this resonates with South Korea’s leadership and they course-adjust,” he said.