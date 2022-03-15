China reports sharp rise in Covid-19 cases with 5,280 new infections

BEIJING (AFP) - China on Tuesday (March 15) reported 5,280 new Covid-19 cases, more than double the previous day and the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The worst-hit area is the northeastern province of Jilin, which accounted for more than 3,000 cases, according to the National Health Commission.

Tuesday was the sixth day in a row that China had reported more than 1,000 new virus cases.

China had successfully suppressed large-scale outbreaks through its strict "zero-Covid-19" strategy, which involve hard lockdowns that confine huge sections of the population to their homes.

At least 10 cities and counties nationwide have been locked down because of the latest surge, including the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, home to 17 million people.

An outbreak at Volkswagen Group factories in the northeastern city of Changchun also prompted three sites to shut on Monday for at least three days, according to a spokesman.

Various other cities including Shanghai have sealed off neighbourhoods and buildings.

Health officials have warned tighter restrictions could be on their way.

The governor of Jilin vowed to go all-out to "achieve community zero-Covid-19 in a week" during an emergency meeting on Monday night, state media reported.

