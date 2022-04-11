Finding jobs for China's 10.76 million new college graduates

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - As he wandered among the booths of 78 employers recruiting new graduates at Beijing's Renmin University March 30, Chen Jun's hopes of finding just the right job faded.

"There are very few suitable jobs," Chen said. The senior in economics submitted only four resumes at the event, which offered more than 500 job openings.

Yang Yanlin, a postgraduate in agricultural economic management, was similarly disappointed at the event. "There are limited job options for my major, and things aren't going well," Yang said.

Chen and Yang are among the 10.76 million Chinese students who are expected to leave college campuses this year, the largest group of graduates in China's history and 1.67 million more than last year, according to the Ministry of Education.

They are trying to launch careers in the toughest job market in years. The world's second-largest economy faces mounting growth uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical risks and domestic industrial restructuring. Regulatory crackdowns and market contraction in sectors including the Internet, real estate and education have forced employers to cut costs and downsize, limiting recruiting.

At the same time, the mismatch between the job market's demands and the qualifications of many new graduates becomes increasingly visible. According to leading recruitment service provider Zhaopin.com, job openings for new graduates declined 4.5 per cent in the first quarter this year from a year ago.

As the graduation season in June approaches, many students have yet to secure a job offer. At a university in southern China's trade hub Guangdong, only 13.5 per cent of this year's graduates had found a job as at March 28, Caixin learned.

Making the competition fiercer is the rising tide of overseas students returning home amid the pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties. Data from the State Information Centre showed that the number of overseas students returning to China exceeded one million for the first time last year. Meanwhile, job offerings from businesses that usually prefer students educated abroad are shrinking.

The number of Chinese college graduates looking for jobs is expected to continue expanding by more than 1.1 million a year, official data showed. The employment pressure on college students will remain for the next few years, said Li Qiang, a Zhaopin.com vice-president. But that does not reflect insufficient job offerings so much as a structural mismatch between supply and demand, Li said.

Structural mismatch

The gap between college graduates' job expectations and the market's demands is visible. Data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) showed that the manufacturing industry accounted for the largest portion, or 38.7 per cent, of demand for talent in China, followed by the wholesale and retail sectors.

But college graduates' most desirable jobs are mostly in sectors including Internet and communications, real estate and construction, culture and media, and finance, data from Zhaopin.com showed. Graduates are either unwilling or not eligible for jobs in sectors that have the most urgent needs for workers, analysts said.

The high-tech chipmaking and low-end manufacturing sectors both have labour shortages, a researcher at MHRSS said. According to a 2016 report issued by the Education Ministry, China's major manufacturing sectors will face a workforce shortfall of 30 million by 2025, with huge gaps in new-generation information technology, power equipment and new materials.

Graduates' preference for jobs in state sectors is growing as students seek more stable careers. Although recruitment of new graduates by all levels of governments has expanded over the years, competition has only become more intense as the number of applicants surges. In 2022, on average 68 people competed for each position in the national civil servant exam, compared with a ratio of 16 to one in 2003.

Even in Shantou, Guangdong province, where the private sector is thriving, there is an increasing trend of students taking civil servant exams to seek government jobs, said Su Junzhi, an employment official at Shantou University.

"This is not only the students' choice but also reflects the mentality change of the family behind them," Su said. The interest in public-sector jobs could be seen as a shift toward job security in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and crackdowns on the private sector in areas such as private tutoring and technology.