Easing curbs in 'Covid-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year: China study

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Restoring normal population mobility to "Covid-zero regions" like China will cause some two million deaths in a year and the key to controlling the virus is developing vaccines that are better at preventing infection, Chinese researchers said.

China's "zero-Covid" restrictions have come under growing scrutiny in recent weeks as it hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing while using sweeping restrictions to try to prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant.

Chinese scientists and public health specialists have reiterated the need for maintaining the stringent controls, saying the risks of transmission were too high and that mass infection would put intolerable pressure on the health system.

The researchers used studies from Chile and Britain to calculate the "baseline efficacy" of current vaccines - CoronaVac in the case of Chile and the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca shots in Britain.

They estimated the baseline efficacy against symptomatic disease of the vaccines was 68.3 per cent. They estimated the baseline efficacy of existing vaccines against death was 86 per cent.

The efficacy estimate against infection is based on British data and efficacy against symptomatic disease and deaths was based on data extracted from a study on Sinovac's CoronaVac in Chile.

But even with a global vaccination rate of 95 per cent, if population mobility was restored to 2019 levels, the researchers estimated that all Covid-zero regions would see more than 234 million infections within a year, including 64 million symptomatic cases and two million deaths.

"The human race should continue to develop vaccines and explore new ways to improve vaccine protection against infection in order to eliminate Covid-19 at the global level," the team of Chinese scientists said in a paper published on Friday in the weekly bulletin of the China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC).

In order to reduce the incidence of Covid-19 to the levels of influenza after restoring normal mobility, the efficacy of vaccines against infection needs to be increased to 40 per cent and the efficacy against symptomatic disease needs to be increased to 90 per cent, they said.

They said it was more important for new vaccines to be effective against infection than against symptomatic disease or death.

"The key to controlling Covid-19 lies in the development and widespread use of vaccines that are more effective at preventing infection," the team said.

China is the only major economy sticking with a zero-Covid policy despite warnings that it could hurt growth.

Others, like Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, have abandoned the strategy in favour of what policymakers call "learning to live with Covid".