China locks down Baise city on Vietnam border as Covid-19 cases rise

China reported 45 locally transmitted cases with symptoms, including those in Baise, for Feb 6. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
41 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The authorities in China's south-western city of Baise ordered residents to stay home from Monday (Feb 7) and avoid unnecessary travel as they enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation's toolbox to fight rising local infections of Covid-19.

The outbreak in Baise, which has a population of about 3.6 million and borders Vietnam, is tiny by global standards, but the curbs, including a ban on non-essential trips in and out, follow a national guideline to quickly contain any flare-ups.

The effort takes on extra urgency during the staging of the Winter Olympics, which began on Friday and run until Feb 20, as well as a busy travel season for the Chinese New Year holiday.

Dozens of athletes for the Games, hosted by the capital Beijing and the northern province of Hebei, have tested positive and moved into isolation, but events have not been seriously affected in the absence of cluster spread in the closed loop insulating them from the public.

Baise, in the region of Guangxi, reported 37 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Sunday, up from six the day before, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed.

Residents should stay indoors except for trips to buy essentials or test for Covid-19, and should opt for delivery rather than in-store purchases whenever possible, state television said, citing a statement from the city government.

It has also suspended non-essential businesses, public transport and school sessions and delayed opening of ports of entry along the international border. Essential workers will need special passes for movement within Baise.

Including Baise, China reported 45 locally transmitted cases with symptoms for Feb 6, up from 13 a day earlier, NHC data show.

The southern province of Guangdong and the municipalities of Beijing and Tianjin also reported sporadic local symptomatic cases for Sunday.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

By Feb 6, China had 106,419 cases with confirmed symptoms since the outbreak first emerged in late 2019, including both local infections and those from abroad.

More On This Topic
Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls
Vietnam detects first Omicron cases in the community: State media
Related Stories
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid-19
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top