Don't cave to China over potential Taiwan stop, peers tell Pelosi

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting bipartisan support for a possible trip to Taiwan, with some lawmakers from both parties arguing that it is important that the top leader in the United States Congress show no sign of giving in to pressure from China's government.

"If we can allow the Chinese to dictate who can visit Taiwan and who cannot, then we have already ceded Taiwan to the Chinese," said Senate foreign relations chair Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who made his own trip to Taiwan in April.

"If they can veto everyone in the world who wants to come to Taiwan, then Taiwan will be isolated. So, I think she has an absolute right to visit and I think the support of Taiwan is important," he added.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who visited Taiwan in late 2021, said "it's an important message that we're not going to cave to the Chinese Communist Party".

The government in Beijing has escalated threats of repercussions since reports last week that Mrs Pelosi was planning a stop in Taiwan during a trip to Asia next month, which would come after an expected call between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory, is a particularly sensitive issue.

Mrs Pelosi scrapped a reported trip to Taiwan in April after testing positive for Covid-19. She has refused to discuss her current travel plans, citing security concerns.

She said last week that it was "important for us to show support for Taiwan".

A person familiar with the planning said no decision has been made about a Taiwan stop.

Mr Biden last week suggested the visit is "not a good idea right now", without giving details, but the administration has said the decision is Mrs Pelosi's to make.

Mr John Kirby, spokesman for Mr Biden's National Security Council, declined to discuss any security consultations with Mrs Pelosi's staff, saying the speaker has not announced any travel.

He also criticised the "bellicosity" of statements from China's Defence and Foreign ministries about Mrs Pelosi's potential schedule.

"There's no trip to speak to and rhetoric of that kind only escalates tensions in a completely unnecessary manner," he told reporters at a briefing.