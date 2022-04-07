US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid-19

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs an event at the White House, on April 6, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman said on Thursday (April 7).

The Democratic leader received the positive test after having tested negative earlier in the week, spokesman Drew Hammill said.

"The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided," Mr Hammill said.

She will quarantine according to federal health guidelines, he said.

A congressional delegation trip to Asia that Mrs Pelosi had planned to lead has been postponed, Mr Hammill said.

The House continues to allow remote voting so lawmakers can casts ballots while they are in isolation.

At least half a dozen senior officials, including members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and lawmakers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, even as caseloads drop across the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Japanese and Taiwanese media reported that Mrs Pelosi would visit Taiwan next week after leading a delegation to Japan this weekend.

China then warned of "strong measures" if Mrs Pelosi were to visit Taiwan.

Neither Taiwan nor Mrs Pelosi's office confirmed the reports but Beijing - which opposes countries having relations with Taipei - spoke out against the potential visit.

"The US should abide by the One-China policy and... and immediately cancel Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

"China will take strong measures in response to defend its national security and integrity," he added.

