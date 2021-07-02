China's cyberspace watchdog launches security probe into Didi

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's cyberspace administration said on Friday (July 2) that it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and public interest.

The cyber watchdog did not offer more details on the investigation.

Didi said it plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and will fully cooperate with the relevant government authority.

The review comes just two days after the SoftBank-backed company's blockbuster New York market debut, in what was the biggest US listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

Didi, which is also backed by technology investment giants Alibaba, Tencent and Uber, was founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as Didi Dache, a taxi-hailing app.

It merged with peer Kuaidi Dache to become Didi Kuaidi and was later renamed Didi Chuxing.

The US-listed shares of the company were down 7.9 per cent at US$15.10 (S$20.35) in pre-market trading.