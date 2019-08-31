Defiant Hong Kong protesters expected to go ahead with demonstrations despite police warnings

HONG KONG - Anti-government protests are expected to take place in Hong Kong on Saturday (Aug 31) despite police warnings against them.

Fresh calls on Saturday morning circulating via messaging app Telegram urged netizens to assemble at Causeway Bay at 2pm.

This follows calls circulated on social media on Friday for people to join a Christian gathering at Wan Chai and to march to Central and Upper Albert Road.

Police warned in a statement issued late on Friday night that "according to the Public Order Ordinance, it is not necessary to notify the police for conducting public meeting for religious purpose".

"However, anyone who plans to organise a public procession for religious purpose with more than 30 participants, he or she still needs to notify the Police in accordance with Section 13 of the Public Order Ordinance", the statement added.

The warning comes after a wave of arrests made ahead of Aug 31, the fifth anniversary of Beijing's announcement of a political reform framework that stated there must be screening for the Chief Executive elections in the city, but this was eventually rejected by the Legislative Council.

The move resulted in the Umbrella movement that lasted 79 days, during which key roads in the city centre were occupied.

Pro-independence party Demosisto's founder and secretary-general Joshua Wong and core member Agnes Chow were arrested by the police on Friday morning.

Both face charges of taking part in a June 21 unauthorised demonstration outside Wan Chai police station and inciting others to join it. Wong, a founder of the pro-self determination party, faces a further charge of organising the illegal demonstration.

Related Story Need for proper facilitated dialogue to end Hong Kong conflict: China Daily contributor

Related Story Messaging app Telegram moves to protect identity of Hong Kong protesters

The two, out on bail of HK$10,000 each (S$1,800) and under curfew, will have their case heard on Nov 8.

Wong was released from prison in mid-June after he served a two-month sentence for his role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement protest.

Another Demosisto member Ivan Lam, who has left the city on Aug 28, faces a count of incitement.

Others detained included former University of Hong Kong student union president Althea Suen, Sha Tin district councillor Rick Hui and Civic Passion lawmaker Cheng Chung Tai.

Late Friday night, news broke that lawmakers Au Nok Hin and Jeremy Tam were also arrested.

Ahead of the fresh protests expected this weekend, subway operator MTR got a court injunction against anyone interfering with train operations, damaging property or causing disturbances.

MTR also said trains will not stop at Sai Ying Pun station from 1.30pm on Saturday. China's Hong Kong liaison office is located near the station.

A two-day strike from Monday (Sept 2) has been planned - the second such call after Aug 5, when protests were held in multiple districts and later turned violent and chaotic.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific has warned employees they risk getting fired if they join the strike, Bloomberg reported.

Police have banned a planned rally in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday that was to have coincided with the launch of the strike, saying it would severely endanger public safety.

The Airport Authority on Friday took out advertisements in major newspapers, urging people planning to fly out of the city on Sunday to arrive at the airport early, in the light of online calls for protesters to disrupt public transport that day.

It warned that there could be delays and passengers should keep an eye on the latest developments.

Calls to jam the public transportation networks headed towards the airport on Sunday have been circulating.

South China Morning Post reported that Hong Kong airport is prepared to cut the number of arriving and departing flights in response to plans by protesters to create a gridlock in the road and rail infrastructure serving the airport on Sunday and Monday.

A China Daily editorial on Friday said Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong have "no reason to sit on their hands" if the situation worsens.

The protests that have spanned five months, were sparked after the government mooted a controversial Bill - now suspended - that would allow the authorities to extradite people to jurisdictions which Hong Kong has no formal extradition agreements with, including mainland China.

But the protests have since morphed into a broader movement seeking universal suffrage and an independent probe into alleged police brutality.