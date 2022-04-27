Covid-19

Beijing to test 20 million

Updated
Published
4 min ago

China's capital Beijing has widened its Covid-19 mass testing from one district this week to most of the city of nearly 22 million, adding to expectations of an imminent lockdown similar to Shanghai's.

It began testing the residents of its most populous district of Chaoyang on Monday. But by the end of the day, even though only a fraction of the results were out, the city decided to conduct tests on 10 other districts and one economic development zone by Saturday.

Beijing's decision to now test roughly 20 million comes just days after tens of infections were found.

SEE WORLD

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 27, 2022, with the headline Beijing to test 20 million. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top