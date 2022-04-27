Beijing to test millions amid fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown

BEIJING • Beijing has started mass testing millions of its residents as part of an unprecedented scheme designed to identify and squash Omicron's stealthy spread before it spirals out of control in the Chinese capital.

Nearly 20 million people will undergo three rounds of Covid-19 testing through the weekend as Beijing's municipal government expands the effort that started in the eastern Chaoyang district, where most cases in the recent flare-up have emerged.

The broader testing will encompass 10 other administrative districts and an economic development zone, which houses the headquarters of the e-commerce giant JD.com Inc and other high-tech firms.

The scale of the programme is unparalleled in Beijing, even as China has kept Covid-19 in check since early 2020, thanks in large part to massive testing efforts that repeatedly spotted tiny incursions of the pathogen in the world's most populous country.

The arrival of the more infectious Omicron variant has managed to penetrate the defences of several cities and led to lockdowns like the one in Shanghai, an outcome that the authorities in Beijing hope to avoid.

Having seen the struggles of China's commercial hub to meet the basic needs of its increasingly frustrated 25 million residents, people in Beijing were stocking up on food and other supplies.

Mr Liu Wentao, a cook in Beijing, said he was concerned about the new outbreak but was confident the capital could handle it.

"The virus controls are stronger than in other places. I don't think it will be like Shanghai," he said while making his way to a centre to get tested.

There were 22 new Covid-19 cases reported throughout Beijing in the previous 24 hours, officials said at a briefing yesterday.

The mass testing and Shanghai's experience have caused jitters in Beijing about a potential wider lockdown, as such sweeping restrictions are now being implemented more frequently to control Covid-19 outbreaks caused by the hyper-infectious Omicron variant.

Currently, more than 50 million people in China are under lockdown.

Chief among them are the 25 million people in the financial hub of Shanghai, most of whom have endured an almost month-long home confinement and struggled with food shortages and limited access to healthcare.

In the capital, schools, stores and offices remained open, but the iconic Lama temple would be closed to tourists from today, while Beijing's National Theatre will close for the rest of the month.

Officials have urged residents to refrain from leaving the capital and avoid gatherings for the upcoming April 30-May 4 Labour Day holidays.

Concerns about the economy echoed among residents, businesses and financial markets, with Chinese stocks lingering near two-year lows.

"If we can't go to work, there will be no income," said Mr Dewei, 31, who worked at a small gym in Chaoyang district.

While daily infections are dropping in Shanghai, down to 16,980 on Monday from more than 27,000 a day previously, deaths have started to mount. They reached nearly 200 as at yesterday, mostly claiming the city's elderly who have underlying ailments.

Lockdowns are still popping up elsewhere as local officials impose stricter measures at an earlier stage to avoid descending into a Shanghai-style crisis, though total cases across China are no longer rising.

Restrictions in some far-flung areas could disrupt various stages of the global supply chain.

Baotou, a city of 2.7 million in Inner Mongolia, sealed downtown residential compounds and ordered work to be halted at most companies after it detected two cases since Sunday.

Manzhouli, a smaller city in the same region, is also in lockdown.

