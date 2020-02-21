Coronavirus: Taiwan reports 2 more cases, tally rises to 26

TAIPEI (THE CHINA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Taiwan health authorities reported two more coronavirus infections on Friday (Feb 21), bringing the tally to 26.

The two patients are the granddaughter and youngest daughter of case 24, a female patient with no recent travel history, the Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) told a press conference.

The granddaughter began coughing on Jan 28. She went to the doctor two days later because of a fever, and then again on Feb 4 and Feb 11 due to coughing.

The daughter had no flu-like symptoms, but also went to the doctor on Feb 3 and Feb 6 due to oesophageal reflux.

The pair were quarantined after case 24 was found to have contracted the virus.

The source of infection of the case 24 is still under investigation, CECC chief commander Chen Shih-chung said.

The centre has located 391 people who came in close contact with the family cluster, of which 169 have been tested and 143 of them are negative, Dr Chen said. The results for the remaining are pending.

Case 24 showed symptoms on Jan 22, including a fever and coughing, and went to the doctor's four times before being diagnosed with pneumonia on Jan 29. She was hospitalised the next day.

The patient was moved to a negative-pressure isolation room on Monday (Feb 17) as part of the CECC's latest epidemic response measure to retrospectively test patients with flu-like symptoms for Covid-19. Test results came back positive on Wednesday night.

Taiwan saw one of the biggest jump in its Covid-19 tally this week, from 18 to 26 in five days.

Of all the confirmed cases, one has died and two have been discharged from the hospital.