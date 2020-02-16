Coronavirus: Taiwan's health ministry confirms first death on island, cases at 20

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - A man has died from the coronavirus in Taiwan, marking the first such death on the island since the epidemic spread from mainland China, the island's health minister said on Sunday (Feb 16).

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said during a news conference on Sunday that the deceased person was a man in his 60s, who had not travelled abroad recently and had diabetes and hepatitis B.

His was the first fatality in Taiwan, which has to date accumulated 20 confirmed cases.

The outbreak of the disease, officially named Covid-19, has so far infected more than 69,000 people worldwide and killed more than 1,600, as of Sunday evening. All but five of the deaths have been from mainland China.