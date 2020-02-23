Coronavirus: South Korea's outbreak centre Daegu 'eerily deserted'

SEOUL - Since last Thursday (Feb 20), Singaporean Thea Martin has been holed up at home with her husband and two-year-old son in South Korea's south-eastern city of Daegu, cooking their own meals and keeping updated on the latest news about the coronavirus outbreak.

The streets have emptied out as South Korea struggles to contain a community spread of the virus linked to the Daegu branch of a secretive church.

Out of the country's 602 confirmed cases as of Sunday (Feb 23) evening, 329 are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

With the tally expected to rise as more than 1,200 church members are showing flu-like symptoms, most of Daegu's 2.5 million residents are staying home and cancelling gatherings.

Daegu and nearby Cheongdo, the second most-infected area with 110 cases and three deaths, have been designated as "special care zones". This means the government will focus efforts in these two cities to treat patients and track down people who were in contact with the confirmed cases, as well as provide military medical assistance and temporary isolation facilities.

"Downtown is like a ghost town now and streets look eerily deserted," Mrs Martin, 38, told The Straits Times.

She said the family have not stepped out of their home since last Thursday. "We have enough food for more than a month, and there's always grocery delivery."

Her husband, American cyber-security expert Drew Martin, started working from home on Feb 20 under orders from his company and will continue to do so "until there are no new cases popping up".

Their son's daycare centre has also been closed since Feb 20, under guidelines from Daegu city.

Daegu's education office has pushed back the opening of the spring term for some 800 kindergartens, primary, secondary and high schools by a week to March 9. It has also closed public facilities such as libraries, museums and student cultural centres.

Some gyms have also closed voluntarily, according to administrative officer Jay Park, 31.

The university where he works at has postponed or cancelled all kinds of events, and pushed back the opening of the spring term by two weeks to March 16.

He told The Straits Times that, like most people in Daegu, he refrains from going out, and wears a mask if he has to leave the house. "I'm obsessively washing my hands," he added.

Mr Park also said there is enough supply of masks and hand sanitisers in Daegu, and that there is also enough food sold in the shops - despite some reports saying that shelves have been emptied out due to panic buying.

While he is worried about the coronavirus spreading so rapidly due to the practices of the Shincheonji church, which has been branded a cult, he thinks people are alert and will cooperate with the authorities to end the crisis.



Shopkeepers wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus waiting for customers at Dongseong-ro shopping street in central Daegu, South Korea, on Feb 21, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



"I also believe in the hard work of the medical staff," he said.

Mrs Martin thinks it would be safer to stay in Singapore - where there are 89 cases of the coronavirus - adding that her mother has asked her to fly back with her son.

"But I don't feel comfortable travelling at this point. I'm worried about the airport and flight, and the numbers of unaccounted exposed people are too high at this point."