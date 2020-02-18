Coronavirus: Macau casinos cleared to reopen Thursday after shutdown

MACAU (BLOOMBERG) - Casinos in the world's biggest gambling hub were cleared to resume operations on Thursday (Feb 20), following an unprecedented closure for 15 days to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance in the Chinese territory of Macau, said in a briefing on Monday that casinos can reopen on Feb 20, though it will be conditional based on criteria that he didn't specify.

The resumption could lift a sector already reeling from a slowdown in the Chinese economy and a shift to gambling operations in South-east Asia. Fitch Ratings estimated that the crisis could wipe out US$3.3 billion (S$4.6 billion) in cash flow for the six Macau operators, including the local units of Las Vegas Sands and MGM Resorts International.

A Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau casino operators fell as much as 0.5 per cent in early trading Tuesday in Hong Kong. The gauge has climbed back 6 per cent this month, after dropping 10 per cent in January.

While the re-opening could provide some relief for casino operators, the move will have little impact on fundamentals, according to JPMorgan. Business will likely remain slow because of restrictions on visas and transportation, and Chinese players are probably unwilling to travel at this point, analysts led by DS Kim wrote in a note Monday.

Sands China President Wilfred Wong told Cable TV he expects few customers when casinos first re-open, and believes it will take two-to-three months before business can return to normal.

Macau closed casinos for a 15-day period that began Feb 5, in the longest shutdown ever for the world's biggest gambling hub. MGM said it's losing US$1.5 million a day in Macau, while Wynn Resorts said it is losing about US$2.5 million a day.

Macau, which has reported 10 confirmed coronavirus cases, hasn't found new infections for 13 straight days, officials said in the briefing.