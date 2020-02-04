Coronavirus: Macau to close casinos for two weeks over Wuhan virus: Leader

MACAU (AFP) - Macau will close all its casinos for two weeks as the gambling hub battles the new coronavirus, its leader announced Tuesday (Feb 4), cutting off the lifeblood of the city's economy.

"We will suspend the gambling industry and related casino businesses for half a month," chief executive Ho Iat-seng said.

Macau is usually bustling with gamblers during China's Lunar New Year holiday but the flood of tourists has been reduced to a trickle this year as fears grow over a coronavirus that has killed almost 260 people.

The number of visitors to the world's largest casino hub has plunged nearly 80 per cent in the past week, transforming the city into a shadow of its former self.

As the only place in China that allows gambling, the former Portuguese colony is normally a huge draw for people from other parts of the vast country.

The outbreak is dealing a heavy blow to Macau's economy, which has bet most of its chips on gambling and tourism. Figures for January show gaming revenue fell 11.3 per cent on the same month last year.

The city had confirmed seven cases of the virus as of Saturday and authorities have announced measures to curb its spread, including temperature checks and mandatory health declarations for visitors at the border with mainland China.