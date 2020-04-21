Coronavirus: Hong Kong extends social distancing measures till May 7

HONG KONG - Social distancing measures in the city, including the forced closures of gyms and cinemas as well as a ban on any gathering of more than four people, has been extended until May 7.

Announcing this on Tuesday (April 21), Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged people to remain vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus, adding the decision on the extension was a difficult one because of the impact on residents and businesses.

But she noted that Hong Kong had done better than many other places under lockdown.

"I have come to this view, together with the advice of the experts and my colleagues, that for the time being the better balance to be struck and a safer approach is to ensure that all the success that Hong Kong has achieved over the last three months will not be wasted," she told journalists before the weekly Executive Council meeting.

She then announced that the the social distancing measures, which has also led to the closure of bars, nightclubs and massage parlours, would be extended for another 14 days.

The city banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from March 29 and subsequently extended it until Thursday. Schools had been closed since January, and many people are working from home.

The territory recorded zero new cases of infections on Monday for the first time since early March, keeping the total confirmed number of patients at 1,029, including four deaths, as of Tuesday.

Hordes of people with masks on were spotted out and about over the past two weekends, triggering pleas from health experts and the government on the need to be cautious.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Hong Kong University's Professor Benjamin Cowling said the territory had been successful in suppressing transmission, adding that it was doing a lot of testing in outpatients and inpatients and would be able to identify "very quickly" any future increases in infections.

But the infectious disease epidemiology expert cautioned against complacency.

"I think some of the measures might gradually be relaxed in the coming weeks, but we will need to be ready to tighten measures if infections resurge," he said.

On Tuesday, the Food and Health Bureau said in a statement that it would suspend the requirement for eateries to only have half the number of customers of its seating capacity. Other rules such as having tables 1.5 metres apart and the mandatory use of masks remain.

As of Monday, a total of 35 eatery owners have been prosecuted for breaching the rules, and 131 people have been issued fixed penalty tickets for breaching the rule on the gathering of no more than four people. Authorities have also started proceedings on three suspected cases of organising group gatherings.