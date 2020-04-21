Hong Kong to extend coronavirus-related restrictions by 14 days

The city has confirmed 1,025 total coronavirus cases since the outbreak began.
HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's government will extend social restrictions aimed at tackling the coronavirus for another 14 days, the China-ruled city's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (April 21).

Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since early March.

The city has confirmed 1,025 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Hong Kong banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from March 29 and later extended that restriction until April 23.

Game centres, gyms, cinemas and other places of amusement and public entertainment are also closed and foreign arrivals at the airport have been suspended indefinitely.

 
 
 
 

