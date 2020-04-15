Coronavirus: China urges US to fulfil its obligations to WHO

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the US decision would affect all countries of the world.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
26 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China urged the United States on Wednesday (April 15) to fulfil its obligations to the World Health Organisation (WHO), after US President Donald Trump halted funding to the body over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the situation with the pandemic, which has infected nearly two million people globally, was at a critical stage and that the US decision would affect all countries of the world.

 
 
 
 

