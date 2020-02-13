Coronavirus: China sacks Hubei, Wuhan party chiefs at centre of outbreak

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Two top Chinese officials at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak have been replaced, state media said, amid deepening concerns about early efforts to suppress information about the severity of the health crisis.

Mr Jiang Chaoliang, 61, was removed from his post as Communist Party secretary for the central province of Hubei, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Thursday (Feb 13). He was replaced by Mr Ying Yong, 61, the mayor of the financial hub Shanghai, the report said, citing the party's central committee.

The announcement came on top of news that Communist Party chief of Hubei's capital city Wuhan, Mr Ma Guoqiang, 56, has been relieved of his duty, the state-controlled daily Global Times reported. He is replaced by Mr Wang Zhonglin, 57, party secretary of Shandong’s provincial capital Jinan.

The shake-up – following Beijing’s decision to dispatch top officials to the hardest-hit province of Hubei – represented the biggest political fallout so far from an outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and generated intense anger among Chinese citizens.

The move comes days after a nationwide outpouring of grief and fury over the death of Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang.

Dr Li had been accused by local police of spreading rumours after sounding one of the first warnings about the outbreak. Indications that news of his death from the disease, now known as Covid-19, was also censored by Chinese authorities prompted further outrage on social media.

A dramatic revision upwards of the number of coronavirus cases in Hubei to almost 50,000 on Thursday fuelled new concerns about the province’s handling of a crisis that potentially represents the biggest challenge of President Xi Jinping’s tenure.

The central government last week sent two senior officials to help lead the response in Hubei and two top members of the provincial health commission have since been removed from their posts.

Separately, Beijing announced on Thursday it is replacing the head of its office that oversees matters in Hong Kong, after months of anti-government protests in the Chinese-controlled territory.

Mr Zhang Xiaoming, 56, would be removed as director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the human resources ministry said, to be replaced by Mr Xia Baolong, a 67-year-old vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).