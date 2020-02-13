China's Hubei province reports 242 new coronavirus deaths, including cases not confirmed by labs

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose by 242 to 1,310 as of Wednesday (Feb 12), the province's health commission said on its website on Thursday, but the latest figures were revised to include cases that were not lab-confirmed

The number of officially diagnosed coronavirus cases in China surged after Hubei began adding cases that were confirmed via imaging scans, alongside those confirmed with the previous method of testing kits.

In Hubei, where the pathogen originated, the number of infections rose by 14,840, with 13,332 from the new category, the province’s national health commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The death toll in Hubei rose by 242, of which 135 cases were from the new method of diagnosis, according to the statement, and 3,441 patients have been discharged from the hospital since the outbreak began.

But the 2,015 new confirmed cases reported in mainland China for Tuesday was dwarfed by the 14,840 new cases reported in Hubei alone for Wednesday, after the new methodology for counting infections was adopted. The new cases include 13,332 that were confirmed via imaging scans.

Asian stock markets wobbled and the safe havens of the Japanese yen, gold and bonds rose after the Hubei numbers were reported.

Results from Chinese trials testing a combination of antiviral drugs used to treat HIV against the new coronavirus are due in weeks, but experts say a vaccine could still be months away.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned any apparent slowdown in the spread of the epidemic should be viewed with “extreme caution”.

“This outbreak could still go in any direction,” he told a briefing in Geneva.

Another expert said that while the coronavirus may be peaking in China, this was not the case elsewhere.

“It has spread to other places where it’s the beginning of the outbreak,” Prof Dale Fisher, head of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network coordinated by the WHO, said in an interview in Singapore. “In Singapore, we are at the beginning.”

Singapore has 50 cases, including one found at its biggest bank, DBS, on Wednesday that prompted the bank to vacate employees from its the head office.

Hundreds of infections have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and territories, but only two people have died from the virus outside mainland China – one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

Dr Tedros said a WHO-led advance team that travelled to China this week had made good progress on the composition and scope of its work.

The head of the WHO’s emergency programme, Dr Mike Ryan, said it was too early “to predict the beginning, the middle or end of the epidemic”.

QUARANTINED CRUISES

The biggest cluster of cases outside China is on a cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 174 of about 3,700 people on board having tested positive. One quarantine officer was also found infected.

The ship’s operator, Carnival Corp, is among foreign companies taking a hit from the outbreak, with many flights suspended and businesses disrupted.

Planemaker Boeing said airlines were facing a fall in profits as the crisis reduces passenger demand and prolongs weakness in economically sensitive air freight.

Global ship deliveries have also been dented as yards in China, one of the biggest shipbuilders, struggle to get fully back to work.

There was a happy ending in sight for another cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, which Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines had refused to let dock over fears one of its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew might have the virus.

Cambodia agreed to let it land, the ship's owner Holland America Line said.

“This is an example of international solidarity we have been consistently calling for,” Dr Tedros said. “Outbreaks can bring out the best and the worst in people.”

The outbreak is suspected to have originated in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan in December. The city of 11 million people remains under virtual lockdown, and other major Chinese cities are facing severe travel restrictions.

The latest big event to be cancelled, moved or postponed was the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, originally set for Shanghai on April 19.