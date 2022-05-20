Chinese president Xi Jinping urges Brics nations to strengthen world stability

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the Brics countries to inject stability and positivity into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation.

The five major developing countries of the Brics grouping are expected to firm up their beliefs, brave storms and waves, take real action to promote peace and development, uphold fairness and justice, and advocate democracy and freedom, Mr Xi said.

The president made the remarks in a video address at the opening session of the Brics Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday (May 19). The Brics countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

This year, China is the host nation of the annual Brics Summit, and senior officials of the five countries have convened in recent months to prepare for the major event.

Officials and experts said this year's summit is expected to boost unity and concerted actions among emerging markets and developing countries at a time when the world faces multiple challenges.

In his video address, Mr Xi noted that the impacts of major changes and a Covid-19 pandemic unseen in a century are being combined, and factors of instability, uncertainty and insecurity are increasing in the global situation.

Peace and development remain the theme of the times, the aspiration of people across countries for a better life remains unchanged, and the historic mission for the international community to pursue solidarity and win-win cooperation remains unchanged, he said.

Speaking on security, Mr Xi mentioned the Global Security Initiative he put forward at the opening of the annual meeting of Boao Forum for Asia a month ago. He said both history and reality show that seeking one's own security at the expense of others will only create new tensions and risks.

Brics countries need to strengthen political mutual trust and security cooperation, maintain close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, accommodate the core interests of others and their major concerns, as well as respect the sovereignty, security and development interests of each other, he said.

They also need to oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and work together to build a global community of security for all, said Mr Xi.

Dr Zhu Jiejin, a professor of global governance studies at Fudan University's School of International Relations and Public Affairs, said: "Considering the severe global economic downturn and challenges posed by the lingering Ukraine crisis, the upcoming Brics Summit hosted by China is expected to inject more confidence into the world."

In terms of development, Mr Xi said that it is more important than ever for emerging markets and developing countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation.

He underlined the need for the five Brics countries to engage in dialogue and exchanges with more emerging markets and for developing countries to increase mutual understanding and trust, strengthen cooperation, and deepen the convergence of interests.

The goal is to make the pie of cooperation bigger and the force for progress stronger and contribute more to the lofty vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.