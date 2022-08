BEIJING - As China on Thursday (Aug 4) began its largest-scale military exercises around Taiwan in response to United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, there were concerns that any miscalculation could quickly escalate, and that the operations could forever change the dynamics in the area.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has repeatedly said that the joint operations between different services of the military are a practice run for when it eventually retakes Taiwan.