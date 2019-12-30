Chinese court sentences 'gene-editing' scientist to three years in prison: Xinhua

BEIJING (REUTERS, AP) - A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "gene-edited" babies to three years in prison on Monday (Dec 30), according to the official Xinhua media.

He Jiankui was also fined 3 million yuan (S$582,200).

Two other people received lesser sentences and fines.

Zhang Renli was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 1 million yuan.

Qin Jinzhou received an 18-month sentence, but with a two-year reprieve, and a 500,000 yuan fine.

He said in November 2018, that he had used gene-editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to change the genes of twin girls, causing a backlash in China and globally about the ethics of his research and work.

The announcement sparked a global debate over the ethics of gene editing. He also was involved in the birth of a third gene-edited baby.