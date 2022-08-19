Chinese city dims lights in heatwave power crunch

BEIJING (AFP) - A provincial capital in south-west China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures.

The mercury has soared beyond 40 deg C in Sichuan province this week, fuelling massive demand for air-conditioning and drying up reservoirs in a region reliant on dams for most of its electricity.

Factories, including a joint venture with Japanese car giant Toyota in provincial capital Chengdu, have been forced to halt work, while millions in another city, Dazhou, grappled with rolling power cuts.

"Hot and muggy weather has caused the city's electricity supply for production and daily life to be pushed to its limit," Chengdu's urban management authorities said in a notice on social media Thursday (Aug 18).

Faced with a "most severe situation", the city - home to over 20 million people - ordered landscape illumination and outdoor advertising lights to be switched off in notices issued Tuesday (Aug 16), the statement said. Building name signs will also be darkened.

The Chengdu metro said in a video on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo that it would also turn off advertisement lights and "optimise" the temperature in stations to save energy.

Photos circulating on Weibo showed dimmed lights on metro platforms, walkways and in malls, with commuters walking in partial darkness.

The searing heat is also drying up the critical Yangtze River, with water flow on its main trunk about 50 per cent lower than the average over the last five years, state media outlet China News Service reported Thursday.