China renews orange alert for high temperatures as heatwaves linger

Beachgoers at Clear Water Bay during a heat wave in Hong Kong, on July 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
51 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China's national observatory continued to issue an orange alert for high temperatures on Thursday (July 28), as intense heatwaves linger in many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, vast swathes of China's southern regions and some parts of Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Centre said.

Temperatures in some regions of Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Xinjiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The meteorological centre has advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures shorten continuous working hours.

Local governments have been advised to take appropriate heat control measures and necessary protective steps against fires triggered by electrical overloads.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system.

Red represents the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

More On This Topic
China's blistering heat strains power grids, disrupts farming
Heatwaves to hit China from east to west as almanac's 'big heat' day looms

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top