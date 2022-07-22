China's Xi wishes Biden a speedy Covid-19 recovery

BEIJING (XINHUA, NYTIMES) - China's President Xi Jinping on Friday (July 22) sent a message of sympathy to United States President Joe Biden over the latter's Covid-19 infection.

In his message, Mr Xi said that upon learning of Mr Biden's infection with the coronavirus, he would like to extend his sincere sympathy to the US President and wishes him a speedy recovery.

Mr Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19, has mild symptoms and will work in isolation, the White House said on Thursday.

Mr Biden worked from the White House residence on Thursday, releasing a video intended to calm fears about his illness.

"I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done," he said, standing on a balcony. "Keep the faith, it's going to be OK."

The fallout from Mr Biden's diagnosis is not yet clear. Vice-President Kamala Harris and Chief of Staff Ron Klain have each been deemed close contacts, though Mr Klain told MSNBC on Thursday evening that there have been no cases identified in tracing people that Mr Biden spoke to when he may have been contagious.