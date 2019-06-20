China's Xi Jinping departs for state visit to North Korea

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - Chinese President Xi Jinping departed for Pyongyang for his state visit to North Korea on Thursday (June 20), Chinese state media reported.

Mr Xi, who will be in North Korea for two days, is the first Chinese leader to visit the reclusive country in 14 years after relations between the Cold War era allies deteriorated over Pyongyang’s nuclear provocations and Beijing’s subsequent backing of United Nations sanctions.

Mr Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been working to repair ties, with Mr Kim visiting his older comrade four times in China in the past year and Beijing calling for sanctions to be relaxed.

Mr Xi flew to North Korea on Thursday with his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese flags were raised in key locations and along roads throughout Pyongyang, alternating with North Korean emblems.

The Korean peninsula and North Korea's denuclearisation progress are expected to figure large during Mr Xi's state visit, Chinese experts have said.

Though Beijing has emphasised the trip is to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea and to look at ways for the close neighbours to deepen ties, the surprise visit comes less than a fortnight before Mr Xi's planned meeting with United States President Donald Trump at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

Denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea have stalled since both sides failed to reach a deal at their leaders' summit talks in Hanoi in February.

The trip is also a chance for China to showcase its influence in the region.

"For North Korea, the coming meeting will serve to show the US that China has its back and to send a message to Washington it should stop its maximum pressure posture," said Professor Lim Eul-chul of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University.

Negotiations between Mr Trump and Mr Kim soured after their second summit in February broke up without a deal, failing to agree on what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

Beijing’s own trade negotiations with Washington hit a wall last month.

Mr Xi could come back from Pyongyang with some leverage when he meets Mr Trump at the G-20 summit in Japan next week.

In a rare opinion piece published in North Korea’s official newspaper on Wednesday, Mr Xi hailed the "irreplaceable" friendship of the neighbouring nations and offered a "grand plan" to bring permanent stability to East Asia.

He also vowed that Beijing would play an active role in "strengthening communication and coordination with North Korea and other relevant parties" to push forward negotiations on the Korean peninsula.

Beijing had fretted over being sidelined after the North Korean leader agreed to meet Mr Trump last year, with the US leader going as far as declaring he had fallen "in love" with Mr Kim.

The editorial was a not-so-subtle reminder that Beijing remains Pyongyang’s closest ally.

China sees the North as a strategic buffer from South Korea, keeping the 28,500 US troops in South Korea far from its borders.

Mr Xi will pay homage at the capital’s Friendship Tower, a monument to the Chinese troops who saved the North from defeat during the Korean War.

In recent days, soldiers and workers have been sprucing it up.

Prof Yongwook Ryu, an international relations expert at the National University of Singapore, said Mr Xi could be making a "serious mistake" if he tries to use North Korea as a bargaining chip with Mr Trump, because the US leader separates security issues from economic ones.

"If Xi can put pressure on North Korea to denuclearise, i.e. offer some carrot to Trump, then he could perhaps get a concession from Trump or make a trade deal with Trump more likely," Prof Ryu said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang has dismissed concerns that Beijing’s close ties with Pyongyang could be used to put pressure on the US, saying "people with such an idea are just over-thinking".

Mr Zhao Tong, North Korea expert at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Centre think tank in Beijing, said he does not expect any "substantive discussions" on denuclearisation during the meeting, because "China and North Korea do not have enough mutual trust".