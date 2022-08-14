China's Taiwan White Paper more aggressive, but also mindful of differences

BEIJING - China's new White Paper on Taiwan presented a shift in language, including removing reference to not sending in military into the island, while the tone and turns of phrases used suggest a more aggressive stance. This reflects a change in Beijing's confidence and assertiveness since the last such document was released more than two decades ago.

Despite the constant push for reunification and "national rejuvenation", there appears to be a growing schism in how the mainland views the island - and by extension, Chinese identity - as well as how the Taiwanese view themselves.