China's Taiwan White Paper more aggressive, but also mindful of differences

The paper appears to signal that China looks to exert more control over Taiwan in the event of reunification. PHOTO: REUTERS
China Correspondent
Updated
Published
37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - China's new White Paper on Taiwan presented a shift in language, including removing reference to not sending in military into the island, while the tone and turns of phrases used suggest a more aggressive stance. This reflects a change in Beijing's confidence and assertiveness since the last such document was released more than two decades ago.

Despite the constant push for reunification and "national rejuvenation", there appears to be a growing schism in how the mainland views the island - and by extension, Chinese identity - as well as how the Taiwanese view themselves.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top