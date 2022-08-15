China's Taiwan drills accompanied by wave of misinformation

HONG KONG (AFP) - Taiwan saw a spike in online misinformation as China hosted huge military drills this month, much of it aimed at undermining the self-ruled island's morale and pushing Beijing's narrative.

China reacted a visit to Taipei by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by sending warships, missiles and jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan.

At the same time, pro-China posts flooded social media with false and misleading claims about Pelosi and her Taiwanese hosts.

Many were posts sharing old military footage alongside claims they showed real military drills, mainly by China.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy.

As tensions in the Taiwan Strait rose to their highest level in years, fact-checkers played a round-the-clock game of whack-a-mole.

Charles Yeh, chief editor for Taiwanese fact-check site MyGoPen, said most of the misinformation his team had observed was anti-American and promoted the idea that the island should "surrender" to China.

"In addition to military exercises in the physical world, China has also launched offensives in the online world - cyberattacks and misinformation," he said.

Misogyny

Pelosi, a veteran critic of Beijing's human rights record, was the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan in decades and her journey generated huge interest in China.

A hashtag for her name attracted some 800 million views on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo on the day she landed.

As millions watched a Weibo livestream of a flight-tracking site showing Pelosi's flight landing in Taiwan, unsubstantiated claims emerged that her plane was forced to turn back to the US after she got heatstroke.

Some Chinese users levelled vicious insults at her, many of them misogynistic such as branding her an "unhinged hag" and questioning why she was allowed to avoid Taiwan's strict Covid-19 quarantine measures.