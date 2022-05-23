China's race to provide for its ageing population

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - As the world's largest population rapidly ages, China is in a race against time to build a pension system capable of providing for its ballooning group of elderly.

About 18.9 per cent of China's 1.4 billion people were older than 60 as of the end of 2021. The proportion expanded by 5.64 percentage points within a year, according to data from the National Statistics Bureau. By 2025, people older than 60 will account for 20 per cent of the population and by 2035, 30 per cent, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) projected.

But the country's pension system is struggling to keep up with the pace of the greying population. At the end of March, the accumulated balance of all types of pension funds - including those funded by the government, by employers and by individuals - totalled 15 trillion yuan (S$3.09 trillion), or 13 per cent of GDP. That compares with a pension system equivalent to 150 per cent of GDP in the United States, 130 per cent in Australia and 90 per cent in Singapore.

China has spent more than three decades building a modern pension system around three pillars - the basic state pensions, company annuities and personal pensions. The government-funded first pillar has grown into the dominant part of the pension net covering 1.03 billion urban employees and rural residents as of the end of March. But the second pillar, which is supposed to partly rest on employers, is much smaller, covering 72 million employees, or fewer than 10 per cent of the workforce. The third pillar, personal pensions, is still at an early stage and even more marginal.

A well-developed personal pension system is in urgent need as China faces growing threats of a pension fund drain and a precarious retirement for many people. The state-backed program is under mounting pressure to pay benefits to a growing number of retirees, especially when government coffers are squeezed by slower economic growth. Since 2016, at least six provinces in less developed regions have run out of local pension fund reserves, forcing the central government to provide subsidies.

"The sustainability of the existing pension system is worrying," said Lou Jiwei, China's former finance minister, in a recent lecture. The full-fledged launch of a personal pension system could unleash vast amounts of household savings and contribute to a better allocation of capital in China, experts said. It could bring as much as 120 billion yuan a year into asset management institutions if 10 million people participate, according to research by Guotai Junan Securities.

That would mean huge business potential for wealth managers at home and abroad. In late April, BlackRock's majority-owned joint venture in China launched its first pilot pension wealth management product.

"We think personal retirement wealth management products with longer investment horizons will be more attractive," said Tang Xiaodong, head of BlackRock China.

The third pillar of the pension system

Chinese leaders have made efforts over the years to bolster the third pillar to supplement the state-backed pension system. The State Council last month issued a document laying out a policy framework for development of the private pension system.

"The issue of personal pension policy is symbolic to China's pursuit to build a multi-level and multi-pillar pension system," said Li Zhong, deputy minister of the MHRSS.

The new policy paves the way for a 2018 personal pension pilot program to be rolled out nationwide. The trial was launched in several cities and offered modest tax breaks to people willing to lock up their money in pension products offered by approved financial institutions. But the public reception was lukewarm.

Under the new policy guidelines, all people covered by the state-run pension system can take part in the private pension pilot program and make voluntary contributions of as much as 12,000 yuan a year, which will qualify for unspecified tax relief.

The money can be used to invest in eligible products and be locked up in a designated account until retirement. Compared with the 2018 pilot program, the latest design of the personal pension system provides more investment options and makes it easier for participants to receive tax benefits, experts said.

But how well the program will be received by the public will depend on many details of implementation, which have yet to be released, experts said. In the next step, the central government will select some cities to carry out a trial run for a year before the program is rolled out nationwide. Relevant state departments will specify details about the tax incentives and which institutions are qualified to participate.

Under the latest personal pension program, participants need to set up a pension account on a government-run information management platform and a fund account with a qualified institution, such as a bank. They can transfer money into the fund account for investment in a range of eligible products and receive tax benefits.

The new policy marks two major changes from the 2018 pilot run. It shifts from a product-based approach to an account-based model that is more in line with international practice and makes it easier for participants to claim tax benefits. It also expands investment options to include deposits, mutual funds, commercial pension insurance plans, and wealth management products operated by banks or their subsidiaries.

Initiated in Shanghai, Fujian and Suzhou, the 2018 pilot program allowed participants to invest only in commercial pension insurance plans, making it less attractive. As of the end of 2021, only 50,000 people enrolled in the trial, investing a total of 630 million yuan, according to Liang Tao, deputy chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

It is urgent for China to expand the coverage of its personal pension system, experts said. "A system in which a few people participate is ultimately lifeless," said Zheng Bingwen, director of the Centre for International Social Security Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.