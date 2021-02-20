China grapples with greying issue

Submitted by hermesauto on Feb 20, 2021, 5:00 am
Media: 
People praying for good luck on Chinese New Year’s Eve at a temple in Nanning, the capital of China’s southern Guangxi region.
Caption: 
People praying for good luck on Chinese New Year’s Eve at a temple in Nanning, the capital of China’s southern Guangxi region.
Credits: 
PHOTO: AFP
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps: 

SINGAPORE - China's 2020 economic growth figure of 2.3 per cent, though low in comparison to the 6 per cent of 2019, grabbed headlines as the country showed a remarkable recovery from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's second-largest economy also narrowed the gap with the United States, according to Chinese researcher Feng Xuming of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Its gross domestic product (GDP) last year was 70.8 per cent of America's, up from 66.7 per cent the previous year, he told Caixin magazine.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Kicker: 
Asian Insider
Blurb/Summary: 
SINGAPORE - China's 2020 economic growth figure of 2.3 per cent, though low in comparison to the 6 per cent of 2019, grabbed headlines as the country showed a remarkable recovery from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Byline: 
Goh Sui Noi
Web Category: 
East Asia
Hermes ID: 
6 345 913
Hermes Doc Ref: 
SNAGING20-OL
Display Type: 
Default Article
Keywords/Tags: 
CHINA
AGEING
Hermes Author ID: 
SUINOI
Hermes Source: 
SPH
Print copyright: 
SPH
Display Headline: 
China grapples with greying issue
Allow overwrite?: 
Content Access: 
Premium
Print Content: 
0
Display Updated Timestamp: 
FALSE
Hide Comments: 
Hide Media Field: 
24 Live Blog Display: 
FALSE
Disable AMP Page: 
Display Affiliate Statement: 