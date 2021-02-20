China grapples with greying issue

SINGAPORE - China's 2020 economic growth figure of 2.3 per cent, though low in comparison to the 6 per cent of 2019, grabbed headlines as the country showed a remarkable recovery from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's second-largest economy also narrowed the gap with the United States, according to Chinese researcher Feng Xuming of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Its gross domestic product (GDP) last year was 70.8 per cent of America's, up from 66.7 per cent the previous year, he told Caixin magazine.