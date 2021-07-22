China's Nanjing launches citywide Covid-19 testing after infections in airport

NANJING (XINHUA) - Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu province, launched a mass nucleic acid testing campaign in the city on Wednesday (July 21) after 17 airport workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Medical personnel continued the testing campaign overnight in residential communities. Community workers and volunteers have been mobilised to help maintain order as people queue for tests.

The mega city with a population of more than 9.3 million has classified 10 areas as medium risk for Covid-19 and implemented closed management.

The 17 airport workers tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine nucleic acid test for airport staff.

More than 65 per cent of flights at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport were cancelled as a result of the tests. The airport was earlier scheduled to handle 405 inbound and outbound flights on Tuesday.

The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary. Anyone leaving the city must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours of their departure.

The rule does not apply to transit passengers.