17 airport workers test positive for Covid-19 in Nanjing

NANJING (XINHUA) - Seventeen airport workers in Nanjing, capital of eastern China's Jiangsu province, have tested positive for Covid-19 as at Wednesday afternoon (July 21), causing massive flight cancellations and delays.

Nine of the workers have been diagnosed as confirmed cases and five as asymptomatic carriers. The other three are awaiting further diagnosis, the municipal government said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The local health authorities found positive results during routine nucleic acid testing for airport staff.

More than 65 per cent of flights at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport were cancelled as a result. The airport was earlier scheduled to handle 405 inbound and outbound flights on Tuesday.

The airport has carried out disinfection work inside its Terminal 2, which mainly handles international operations.