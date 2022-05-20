China's international schools hit by exodus of teachers due to Covid-19 curbs

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - After teaching for three years at an international school in Shanghai, Michael is preparing to break his contract and leave, worn down by measures against the coronavirus.

Following two years of nearly-shut borders, onerous health checks and quarantine norms, a decision at the beginning of April to lock down China's commercial centre proved the last straw for the 35-year-old.

"It has reached a point where the economic benefits of working here don't make up for the lack of freedom to come and go," the science teacher said, declining to give his full name for reasons of privacy.

Michael is one of hundreds of international teachers heading for the exits as the Covid-19 pandemic and new rules on education reshape the working environment in China.

The situation is prompting international schools that proliferated over the past two decades, as China opened up to foreign investment and talent, to sound warning bells.

Some find their survival is now on the line, while the quality of education stands to suffer in the long run.

About 40 per cent of Michael's peers will leave mainland jobs this year, up from 30 per cent last year and 15 per cent before the pandemic, says a group of 66 schools in China that employs about 3,600 teachers.

And hiring replacements for them is getting harder, said Tom Ulmet, executive director of the group, the Association of China and Mongolia International Schools (ACAMIS).

"People around the world have been reading about the lockdowns and just don't feel a need to subject themselves to that," he added.

Enrolment fall

Apart from the departing teachers, international schools face a drop in foreign student enrolment as the Covid-19 curbs led many foreign families to leave, while others stay away.

This has changed the make-up of the student body in many schools, boosting the numbers of Chinese with at least one parent holding a foreign passport.

While middle-class parents long saw international schools as a way to improve their children's chances of winning a place at top global universities, some have avoided emigrating in recent years as China was largely free of Covid-19.

With fees that can exceed 300,000 yuan (S$61,700) a year, the total annual value of tuition paid to international schools is estimated to be 55.4 billion yuan.