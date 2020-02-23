China's Hubei province reports 96 new deaths due to coronavirus, 630 new cases

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, AFP) - China's central Hubei province had 630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday (Feb 22), the province's health commission said on Sunday, up from 366 new cases the previous day.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 64,084.

The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,346 as of the end of Saturday, up by 96 from the previous day.

The coronavirus has spread to more than 25 countries and is causing mounting alarm due to new pockets of outbreak in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

China has sowed confusion about its numbers by repeatedly changing its counting methods, which could further complicate efforts to track the contagion.