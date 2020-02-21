Coronavirus: Lebanon confirms first case, imported from Iran

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday (Feb 21), a 45-year-old woman who had arrived from Iran and was being quarantined in a Beirut hospital.

Two other suspected cases were being followed and the authorities were taking all necessary precautions in line with recommendations of the World Health Organisation, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told a news conference.

Mr Hassan added that the woman, who had travelled from the holy city of Qom in Iran, is currently in good health, AFP reported.

Iran health officials said on Friday that the coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, had spread to several Iranian cities after an outbreak began in Qom.

Iran earlier confirmed 13 new cases on Friday, bringing the total in the country to 18. Four of them have died.