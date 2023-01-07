China's 'great migration' kicks off under shadow of Covid-19

SHANGHAI - China on Saturday marked the first day of “chun yun”, the 40-day period of Chinese New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world’s largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of Covid-19 infections.

This Chinese New Year public holiday, which officially runs from Jan 21, will be the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions.

Over the last month China has seen the dramatic dismantling of its “zero-Covid” regime following historic protests against a policy that included frequent testing, restricted movement, mass lockdowns and heavy damage to the world’s No. 2 economy.

Investors are hoping that the reopening will eventually reinvigorate a US$17 trillion (S$22.7 trillion) economy suffering its lowest growth in nearly half a century.

But the abrupt changes have exposed many of China’s 1.4 billion population to the virus for the first time, triggering a wave of infections that is overwhelming some hospitals, emptying pharmacy shelves of medication and causing long lines to form at crematoriums.

China’s Ministry of Transport said on Friday that it expects more than 2 billion passengers to take trips over the next 40 days, an increase of 99.5 per cent year-on-year and reaching 70.3 per cent of 2019 trip numbers.

Reaction to that news online was mixed, with some comments hailing the freedom to return to hometowns and celebrate the Chinese New Year with family for the first time in years.

Many others, however, said they would not travel this year, with worry of infecting elderly relatives a common theme.

“I dare not go back to my hometown, for fear of bringing the poison back,” said one such comment on the Twitter-like Weibo.

There are widespread concerns that the great migration of workers in cities to their hometowns will cause a surge in infections in smaller towns and rural areas less well-equipped with ICU beds and ventilators to deal with them.

Mr Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, acknowledged that risk in a Friday note but went on to say that “in the large cities that make up much of China’s economy, it seems the worst has passed”.

Mr Ernan Cui, analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing, cited several online surveys as indicating that the current wave of infections may have already peaked in most regions, noting there was “not much difference between urban and rural areas.”