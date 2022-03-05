China's defence spending to grow by 7.1 per cent this year

BEIJING - China's defence spending will grow at a faster rate this year, as Beijing faces growing threats to its security in the region.

Military spending will go up by 7.1 per cent to 1.45 trillion yuan (S$312.2 billion), a faster pace of increase compared with last year's 6.8 per cent, according to figures from China's Budget released on Saturday (Mar 5).

The numbers, announced each year at the opening of China's annual legislative meetings known as the Two Sessions or lianghui, are closely watched as a barometer of how Beijing will expand its military capabilities.

Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report on Saturday that China would enhance its military training and combat readiness, "move faster to modernise the military's logistics and asset management systems, and build a modern weaponry and equipment management system".

China has grown its military arsenal in recent years, including improving its advanced strike capabilities such as hypersonic weapons.

It is dealing with what it sees as an increasingly hostile regional environment - with the United States seeking to counter China's growing strength with security pacts like the trilateral Aukus, which also includes Australia and Britain.

Mr Li told the nearly 2,800 lawmakers at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Saturday that it is necessary to strengthen its armed forces to "safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests".