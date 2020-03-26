China to suspend entry of foreigners with visas, residence permits due to coronavirus

A member of airport security wearing protective gear monitors passengers on arrival at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 26, 2020.
A member of airport security wearing protective gear monitors passengers on arrival at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 26, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
6 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits starting on March 28, as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday (March 26).

Exemptions will be made to those travelling in a diplomatic or official capacity, as well as holders of "C" visas, the ministry said in a statement.

"C" visas are issued to foreigners involved in provision of international transportation services.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content