China tells US to remove 'black hands' from Hong Kong

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China accused US officials on Tuesday (July 23) of being behind the violent protests in Hong Kong and advised them to remove their "black hands" from the territory.

Foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying made the comment at a news briefing in Beijing, when asked about the Hong Kong protests.

Escalating violence in the city over the weekend opened new fronts in its crisis over an extradition bill that could see people from the territory sent to China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts.