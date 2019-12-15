China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for Dec 15 on some US goods

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China has suspended the planned additional tariffs on some United States goods that were meant to be implemented on Dec 15, the State Council's customs tariff commission said on Sunday (Dec 15), after the two countries agreed on a "phase one" trade deal last Friday.

The deal, rumours and leaks over which have gyrated world markets for months, reduces some US tariffs in exchange for what US officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

China’s retaliatory tariffs, which were due to take effect on Sunday, were meant to target goods ranging from corn and wheat to US-made vehicles and auto parts.

Other Chinese tariffs that had already been implemented on US goods would be left in place, the commission said in a statement issued on the websites of government departments including China’s finance ministry.

“China hopes, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to work with the United States, to properly resolve each other’s core concerns and promote the stable development of US-China economic and trade relations,” it added.

Beijing has agreed to import at least US$200 billion (S$270 billion) in additional US goods and services over the next two years, on top of the amount it purchased in 2017, the top US trade negotiator said last Friday.

A statement issued by the United States Trade Representative on the same day said the US would leave in place 25 per cent tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods.