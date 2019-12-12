US offers to cancel new tariffs, slash existing duties on China as Trump tweets 'very close' to trade deal

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (AFP) - US officials have offered to cancel December 15 tariffs and slash existing duties on about US$360 billion (S$487 billion) in Chinese goods in exchange for concessions from Beijing to ease the trade conflict between the two economic powers, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Dec 12).

And with the deadline looming for a new round of punitive levies, the officials offered to cancel the 10 per cent tariffs on US$160 billion in goods set to hit Sunday, the report said, citing people briefed on the talks.

Washington offered cut existing tariffs by as much as half but is demanding that China buy a large amount of US farm goods and other products, better protect American technology and open the Chinese financial services sector, according to the report.

If China fails to comply, the tariffs would revert to the original level.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that the United States is "VERY close" to a trade deal with China, days before new tariffs are due to take effect.

"Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump tweeted.

Wall Street rallied shortly after the open on Thursday following Trump's tweet, which came five minutes after the start of trading.

The tweet instantly lifted the mood among investors, who had been holding their breaths as they awaited a decision from the White House on whether to proceed with a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The two largest economies in the world are locked in a wide-ranging trade war but negotiators have been working to reach at least a partial resolution before Washington was slated to increase tariffs on Sunday.

Investors were also digesting commentary from the European Central Bank, which on Thursday tweaked its eurozone growth forecasts and said a slowdown could be stabilising.

British voters meanwhile were headed to the polls in a general election that could help determine the outcome of Brexit.

About 15 minutes into the day's trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 per cent at 28,066.37.

The broader S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq had gained both 0.4 per cent at 3,152.71 and 8,691.84 respectively.

Tariffs on US$160 billion (S$217 billion) in Chinese goods are due to kick in on Sunday and should Trump allow this, it would signal an escalation in the 20-month trade war.

Among individual companies, shares in engineering giant General Electric and coffee chain Starbucks were both up following analyst upgrades.

Delta jumped three per cent after the company offered positive guidance for 2020.

Tech companies Adobe, Broadcom and Oracle are due to report earnings after the close.