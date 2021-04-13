Japan to discharge treated Fukushima water into the Pacific

TOKYO - The cooling water that has been piling up at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will be released into the Pacific Ocean after it has been treated to remove all harmful radioactive substances, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet officially decided on Tuesday (April 13).

The discharge will begin in about two years and last for 30 years, after the necessary preparations are complete.

The decision, which comes after years of agonising talks over what to do with the water, confirms what has long been seen as a fait accompli despite the plan being a political tinderbox.

While it has the backing of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), it has met vehement opposition from local fishermen who fear the reputation damage on marine produce.

It has also been met with scepticism from neighbours China and South Korea, who have accused Japan of a lack of transparency and consultation behind the decision.

Mr Suga has stressed that this was a matter that "cannot be put off forever".

"We are aware that there are voices against the release of the treated water into the ocean due to concerns about rumours, primarily from fishermen," he told the Diet on Monday.

"It is important to face them with sincerity and take all possible measures."

The water will be treated using the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) system to remove all radioactive material except tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is relatively harmless even in large quantities.

The IAEA notes that such treated water is routinely discharged by nuclear power plants all around the world into the sea and that Japan's decision is hence in line with global practice.

There are now more than 1,000 storage tanks, each 10 metres in height, at the Fukushima Daiichi complex, holding a total of about 1.25 million cubic metres of water as at February.

The maximum planned capacity, of 1.37 million cubic metres, will be reached around the middle of next year with the plant generating water by the day.

The urgency for the decision comes as there is a need to move forward with the decommissioning process, 10 years after the March 11, 2011 triple earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Japan has asserted that the space now being used for water storage tanks has to be redirected to store spent fuel and melted fuel debris that will be extracted from the damaged reactors.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stressed that the overall reconstruction progress of Fukushima cannot be held hostage to rumours, which will arise no matter how the water is dealt with.

Agriculture Minister Kotaro Nogami said the government will offer support to those whose livelihoods are affected.

Yet, Mr Kanji Tachiya, 69, a fisherman of 53 years who now heads the Soma-Futaba Fisheries' Cooperative, told The Straits Times of his fears that the decision will kill his industry given the potential to rekindle the rumours.

"The most hard-nosed consumers will stick to their own beliefs even in the face of scientific evidence to the contrary," he said, adding that the decommissioning process with its succession of setbacks does not inspire trust.

"For the last 10 years we have been trying to rebuild Fukushima and the decision will set us back by years."

What is tritium

Tritium, an isotope of hydrogen, exists naturally and is found in rainwater, seawater and even the inside of the human body as a form of "tritiated water".

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that tritiated water poses little-to-no-risk to human health even if one imbibes the water so long as the concentration is low, as the tritium would soon be excreted. There is also no risk if the water comes in contact with skin.

Tritiated water is routinely discharged into the oceans by nuclear plants around the world, including in the United States, China, France and South Korea.

But Japan, wary of the reputation damage linked to any discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, has pledged to dilute the water it plans to release into the Pacific Ocean to one-fortieth (1/40) of the level that is required by international standards.

While the disposal process is expected to take decades, Japan said that even if the entire amount of treated water were to be released in one year, United Nations calculations show that the impact would be no more than one-thousandth (1/1000) that of the background natural radiation in Japan at 2.1 millisieverts per year. This is lower than the global average of 2.4 millisieverts per year.

Japan had mulled five ways to dispose of the water:

1. by injection into deep geosphere layers 2,500m underground through a pipeline;

2. by controlled discharge into the ocean;

3. by controlled vapour release;

4. by release as hydrogen gas into atmosphere;

5. by mixing it with a cement-based solidifying agent for burial.

Only two have been tried and tested - the disposal into the sea or evaporating the water into the air.

But the preferred option was to discharge the treated water as it would be easier to monitor its flow and subsequent impact, as opposed to how the vapour would diffuse in the air.