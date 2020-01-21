China says buying US farm products will not affect imports from other countries

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's purchases of US agricultural products will not impact its imports from other countries, a commerce ministry official said on Tuesday (Jan 21).

China welcomes the entry of competitive US products into its markets and hopes the United States could create conditions to facilitate exports to China, Li Xingqian told a news conference.

China will expand imports based on market conditions and in line with rules of the World Trade Organisation, Li added.

Beijing agreed to major purchases of US farm products as part of an initial trade deal signed last week, but doubts remain over a number of issues.