China’s Covid-19 shift caught drugmakers by surprise

BEIJING - The sudden lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in early December appeared to have caught Chinese pharmaceutical firms off guard, with two drugmakers in Beijing saying they ramped up production only after receiving notice from the government.

While the worst of China’s Covid-19 surge has abated in major cities including Beijing and Guangzhou, the abrupt about-turn, which allowed people to isolate at home if they were infected, led to a run on pharmacies in December, with widespread shortage of anti-viral drugs and fever medication.

Mr Zhang Jiang, deputy general manager of Youcare Pharmaceutical Group, said the company ramped up its production on Dec 10 after receiving orders from the Beijing municipal government.

“All our workers have been working overtime, and the production lines have been running 24 hours a day. This will continue even during the upcoming Spring Festival holidays,” he said, adding that the company will pay workers three times their normal salaries during the holiday.

The drugmaker’s production lines in Beijing for its cold medication - which includes paracetamol - were running at full tilt, during a media visit this week organised by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Youcare is producing 150,000 boxes of the drug a day currently, five times more than the 30,000 previously, said Mr Zhang.

Authorities have faced criticisms for the sudden exit from the zero-Covid policy on Dec 7 despite being ill-prepared. The policy change led to a surge in infections that also caused long lines at fever clinics because people did not have fever medication at home.

Asked if the government had given them advance notice to ramp up production before it lifted the pandemic curbs, Mr Zhang dodged the question, saying only that Youcare has “fully cooperated” with Beijing’s requests.

Another drugmaker, the state-owned CR Double-Crane, said they were notified by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Jan 2 to produce the oral anti-viral Azvudine.

The drug, which was approved in 2021 to treat HIV, is the only Chinese-developed anti-viral drug that has received emergency approval in China for treatment of Covid-19.

There are two other anti-virals that have the same approvals - Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid - but they are not made domestically.