As virus cases surge, can China's zero-Covid-19 strategy hold?

BEIJING (AFP) - China, the country where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019, is among the last remaining countries taking a zero-Covid-19 approach to the pandemic.

But after two years of virtually closed borders, mass testing, targeted lockdowns and quarantines, the strategy is being stress-tested like never before as cases surge across the country.

With millions currently under lockdown, can China's approach hold out against the march of the Omicron variant?

What is zero-Covid-19?

China essentially closed itself off from the world in March 2020 to follow a formula it calls "dynamic zero" for curbing outbreaks: strict lockdowns and immediate mass testing.

Unlike during softer lockdowns elsewhere, people in China can be banned from leaving their building or forced to remain inside a hotel room if they are considered high-risk contacts.

Mandatory track-and-trace apps mean close contacts are usually detected and quarantined quickly.

Shops, schools, tourist sites, office blocks and malls have been summarily locked down with people inside after the detection of a single close contact.